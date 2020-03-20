New Orleans mayor authorizes ability to ban gun sales during coronavirus emergency, if city desires | 17 March 2020 | The city of New Orleans, La., issued an emergency declaration over the coronavirus that gives the city the emergency authority to limit or ban outright the sale or transportation of firearms, explosives or combustibles during the emergency period. Democratic New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell added a proclamation to the emergency declaration on Monday that allows for limits on the sale and transportation of firearms and other items deemed a potential safety threat within her jurisdiction. "The emergency authority is hereby empowered, if necessary, to suspend or limit the sale, dispensing, or transporting of alcoholic beverages, firearms, explosives and combustibles," the proclamation reads.