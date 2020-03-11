New York National Guard activated to combat coronavirus, establish 'containment area' | 10 March 2020 | New York is activating the National Guard to establish a "containment area" to slow the spread of novel coronavirus within part of New Rochelle, New York, a suburb of New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday. Within the containment area, "[S]chools, houses of worship and other large gathering facilities within a one-mile radius" of the outbreak's epicenter will be closed for 14 days until March 25, according to a press release. The National Guard will assist state health officials in New Rochelle, "mobilizing to deliver food to homes and help with cleaning public spaces in the containment area," the release added.