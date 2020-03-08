New York governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus | 07 March 2020 | Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Saturday declared a state of emergency in New York as officials seek to combat the spreading coronavirus. Officials have reported 76 cases of coronavirus in New York, including 10 people who are currently hospitalized, the governor said. The majority of the confirmed cases, 57, continue to be in Westchester County, with 11 cases in New York City and the rest spread across Nassau, Rockland and Saratoga counties.