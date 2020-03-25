You are here

New York hospitals treating coronavirus patients with vitamin C

Wed, 25/03/2020 - 6:59am — legitgov

New York hospitals treating coronavirus patients with vitamin C --'The patients who received vitamin C did significantly better than those who did not get vitamin C,' he said. | 24 March 2020 | Seriously sick coronavirus patients in New York state's largest hospital system are being given massive doses of vitamin C -- based on promising reports that it's helped people in hard-hit China, The Post has learned. Dr. Andrew G. Weber, a pulmonologist and critical-care specialist affiliated with two Northwell Health facilities on Long Island, said his intensive-care patients with the coronavirus immediately receive 1,500 milligrams of intravenous vitamin C. Identical amounts of the powerful antioxidant are then re-administered three or four times a day, he said... The regimen is based on experimental treatments administered to people with the coronavirus in Shanghai, China, Weber said.

