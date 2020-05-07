New York state appeals ruling requiring it to hold June Democratic primary | 06 May 2020 | The state Board of Elections is appealing a federal court ruling requiring New York to hold a Democratic primary for president during the coronavirus pandemic. Judge Analisa Torres on Tuesday ordered New York Democrats to reinstate the presidential primary election for June 23 after one-time candidate Andrew Yang challenged its cancellation. She ruled that the state board’s decision to cancel the vote was unconstitutional and that all qualified candidates as of April 26 must be on the ballot.