New York synagogue stabbing attack results in several injuries - reports | 29 Dec 2019 | A stabbing attack Saturday night at a synagogue in a suburb north of New York City has left several people injured, according to reports. An unidentified assailant began slashing people with a machete during a Hanukkah celebration, WCBS-TV of New York City reported. Video posted on social media from Monsey -- a town of about 18,000 residents about 35 miles north of New York City -- shows emergency responders rushing victims to ambulances, surrounded by the flashing red lights of numerous emergency vehicles.