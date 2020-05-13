New Zealand: Controversial bill passes giving police sweeping powers to potentially enter homes without warrants to enforce Covid-19 alert level rules --Bill passed to enforce alert level 2 powers | 13 May 2020 | A bill giving police sweeping powers to potentially enter homes without warrants while enforcing Covid-19 alert level rules has passed. The Covid-19 Public Health Response Bill was rushed through Parliament in time for alert level 2 but came under intense scrutiny from the Opposition. It passed 63 votes in favour with 57 against. The National Party and Act didn't support the bill, saying it was an overreach of powers, distrusted New Zealanders and didn't allow for orders to have proper scrutiny... The Human Rights Commission said it was "deeply concerned" about the lack of scrutiny of the bill and its rushed process "is a great failure of our democratic process".