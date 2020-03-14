New Zealand announces 'world's toughest border restrictions' to fight coronavirus | 14 March 2020 | New Zealand will now require anyone arriving in the Pacific country -- including Kiwis themselves -- to isolate themselves for 14 days in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the new rules, which begin from midnight Sunday local time, will mean New Zealand will have the world's toughest restrictions yet. "Cabinet made far-reaching and unprecedented decisions today because these are unprecedented circumstances," Ardern said, according to Radio NZ. New Zealand has had only six confirmed cases of the illness. All of those have been connected with international travelers and there have been no signs of any local outbreaks.