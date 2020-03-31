New Zealand coronavirus: Police can now enter homes to look for people gathering --Police officers would first issue a warning, then arrest people if needed. -- | 26 March 2020 | Police officers now have the power to enter homes to enforce self-isolation rules. New Zealand entered a four-week lockdown to break the transmission of coronavirus on Thursday. Overnight, police officers have pulled over people who were breaking the self-isolation order — apparently unaware it was in place. Police Commissioner Mike Bush, in a series of radio and TV interviews on Thursday morning, reiterated people will initially see the "friendly face" of police during the lockdown... He said it would "pay" for people to carry workplace identity cards, or letters from employers, to prove they were an essential worker.