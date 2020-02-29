You are here

New coronavirus case in California is second of unknown origin

Sat, 29/02/2020 - 6:23am — legitgov

New coronavirus case in California is second of unknown origin | 28 Feb 2020 | An older adult woman from California is the second case of unknown origin of the novel coronavirus, health officials in Santa Clara County said Friday. The patient didn't have any relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient, said Dr. Sara Cody, director of the county's public health department. The patient is a resident of the county, officials said... The case is not related to two others in the county, officials said.

