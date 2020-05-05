You are here

New mutation indicates that coronavirus might be weakening, study says

Tue, 05/05/2020 - 11:09pm — legitgov

New mutation indicates that coronavirus might be weakening, study says | 05 May 2020 | A mutation in the novel coronavirus mirrors a change that occurred in the genetically similar SARS virus in 2003 -- indicating that the bug might be weakening, researchers announced in a newly published study. Lead study author Dr. Efren Lim, an assistant professor at Arizona State University's Biodesign Institute, and his team use a new technology called next-generation sequencing to rapidly read the genetic code of the coronavirus, referred to by scientists as SARS-CoV-2. That technology helps researchers determine how the virus is spreading, mutating and adapting over time.

