New presumptive case of novel coronavirus in Toronto, health officials say | 23 Feb 2020 | A woman who arrived in Toronto from China last week has a presumptive case of the novel coronavirus, health officials said Sunday, days after announcing the last of three people previously diagnosed in Ontario had been cleared of the illness. The woman went to a north Toronto hospital with an intermittent cough after her arrival on Friday, the Health Ministry said in a statement, adding she was tested for the virus, known as COVID-19, before being discharged into self-isolation. The test came back positive on Sunday, the ministry said, and a further test will be done by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for official confirmation of the diagnosis.