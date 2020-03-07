DNC again changes rules, rigging process: New standards eliminate Tulsi Gabbard from next Democratic debate | 06 March 2020 | The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday announced new qualifying standards for the upcoming Arizona debate that will leave only the top two contenders on stage. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) did not meet the single qualifying factor: earning at least 20 percent of the delegates awarded as of March 15. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden are the only candidates who have qualified for the debate, which will be hosted by CNN and Univision on March 15 in Phoenix. Gabbard has not qualified for a debate since November under previous standards from the DNC.