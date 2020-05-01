Newsom closes all Orange County beaches. Local officials call it an 'act of retribution' | 30 April 2020 | Gov. Gavin Newsom is shuttering all Orange County beaches in an aggressive move that immediately met resistance in the wealthy coastal county whose beaches made national news last weekend when visitors descended there in summer-like weather. The governor repeatedly chided outdoor recreators this week, warning that mass gatherings could undermine California's progress toward containing the coronavirus. Officials in Orange County...have already clashed with the Newsom administration in court over housing and coronavirus decisions. On Thursday they accused Newsom of overreacting to a handful of incomplete images.