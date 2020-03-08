OUCH: Team Biden Immediately Disavows Endorsement From Disgraced FBI Spook James Comey --Comey is hated by Republicans and Democrats alike. [True dat.] | 03 March 2020 | Immediately after disgraced former FBI director [deep-state dirt-bag] James Comey announced his endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden to receive the Democrat presidential nomination, Team Biden clapped back immediately with a denunciation of the endorsement. Comey wrote in a tweet: "Voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in WH. I agree with [Amy Klobuchar]: We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears [Joe Biden] and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020" "Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge?" responded Andrew Bates, who works as Director of Rapid Response for the Biden campaign.