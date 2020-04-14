Obama endorses Biden for president in video message | 14 April 2020 | Former President Barack Obama offered his formal endorsement of Joe Biden on Tuesday, injecting himself squarely in the presidential race for the first time by urging Democrats across the party's ideological spectrum to rally behind Biden and form a unified front to defeat President Donald Trump and win back the White House. Obama, in a lengthy video taped on Monday and posted on Tuesday, lauds Biden's character and resilience, touting him as the right kind of candidate to lead the country through a crisis like the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.