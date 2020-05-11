You are here

Obama's top brass contradict public statements about 'collusion' under oath

Mon, 11/05/2020 - 9:59pm — legitgov

Obama's top brass contradict public statements about 'collusion' under oath | 11 May 2020 | Newly released House Intelligence Committee transcripts show just how different a picture some top Obama-era officials painted of the Trump-Russia investigation under oath versus the loaded allegations they made over years in public statements. Here is a list of the statements [made under oath versus to comments made to the media] by James Clapper, Andrew McCabe, Ben Rhodes, Samantha Power, Susan Rice, and Sally Yates...

