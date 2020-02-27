Odd Coincidence: Rogue CDC Official Pushing Coronavirus Panic Button Is Rod Rosenstein's Sister | 25 Feb 2020 | Earlier today Dr. Nancy Messonnier, an official in the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), held a conference call with media and pushed a panic narrative around the Coronvirus that ran counter to the Trump administration. What makes the statements by Dr. Messonnier even more interesting is the fact she is the only sister of former DOJ Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Dr. Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases told reporters on the call: "We are asking the American public to work with us to prepare for the expectation that this could be bad." ... "I understand this whole situation may seem overwhelming and that disruption to everyday life may be severe. But these are things that people need to start thinking about now." The alarming message from Dr. Messonnier was quickly picked up by most major news organizations and pushed into all reporting on the issue. The tone of the alarm is also counter to the message of the Trump administration and HHS Secretary Alex Azar, as outlined in a press conference with leadership from U.S. Health and Human Services.