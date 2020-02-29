You are here

Officials announce possible coronavirus outbreak in Washington nursing facility

Sat, 29/02/2020 - 10:23pm — legitgov

Officials announce possible coronavirus outbreak in Washington nursing facility | 29 Feb 2020 | Officials on Saturday announced a possible outbreak of coronavirus at a nursing facility in Washington State, a serious situation given the risks the virus poses to elderly people. The possible outbreak is at a long-term care facility in Kirkland, Wash., called Life Care Center, officials from Washington state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on a media call Saturday. There are two presumptive positives associated with the facility, one a health care worker and the other a woman in her 70s. Adding to the concern, officials said approximately 27 of 108 residents and 25 of 180 staff have some symptoms and are being tested.

