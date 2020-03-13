Ohio Department of Health believes 100,000 Ohioans are carrying coronavirus --Currently, Ohio has five confirmed cases of the virus. | 12 March 2020 | More than 100,000 people are believed to be infected with the coronavirus, according statements by officials with the Ohio Department of Health during a Thursday afternoon news conference. That number accounts for around 1% of Ohio's population. "We know now, just the fact of community spread says that at least 1%, at the very least 1% of our population is carrying this virus in Ohio today," said Dr. Amy Acton, Director of ODH. "We have 11.7 million people." According to the Governor Mike DeWine's Office and the ODH, cases are expected to double every six days.