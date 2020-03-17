Ohio health director to order closure of polls on primary day | 16 March 2020 | Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announced late Monday that his administration will order that polls be closed on Tuesday due to a health emergency, capping a day of mixed messages and confusion over whether the state's primary would proceed as planned... He said Dr. Amy Action, director of the Ohio Department of Health, would issue the order and that Secretary of State Frank LaRose would then seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options to Ohio residents. The announcement came at the end of a day marked by disputes over whether Ohio's presidential primary would be delayed amid a coronavirus outbreak that has spread throughout the U.S., prompting federal, state and local officials to recommend against large gatherings.