Ohio health officials have asked 175 travelers to self-quarantine to stop spread of potential COVID-19 | 24 Feb 2020 | Public health officials have asked roughly 175 people who have arrived in Ohio from China to self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent the potential spread of the new coronavirus, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said. No one thus far in Ohio has tested positive for the new virus, but the department has chosen to ask for self-quarantining since COVID-19 is highly infectious, Acton said in a Monday telephone interview from Washington, where she was attending a conference to learn more about the virus.