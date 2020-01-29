Ohio health officials investigating 2 possible cases of coronavirus at Miami University | 28 Jan 2020 | Two students at Miami University in Butler County are under investigation as possibly having the coronavirus. The virus has sickened more than 4500 people in China, and killed more than 100 people there. As of Tuesday, there were only five confirmed cases in the United States. If confirmed, the two at Miami would be Ohio's first. The Ohio Department of Health last week took the step of declaring the new coronavirus a Class A Reportable Infectious Disease.