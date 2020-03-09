Oil Crashes 31% in Worst Loss Since 1991 After Price War Erupts --Collapse of OPEC+ alliance triggers crude supply free-for-all | 09 March 2020 | Oil markets crashed more than 30% after the disintegration of the OPEC+ alliance triggered an all-out price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that is likely to have sweeping political and economic consequences. Brent futures suffered the second-largest decline on record in the opening seconds of trading in Asia, behind only the plunge during the Gulf War in 1991. As the global oil benchmark plummeted to as low as $31.02 a barrel, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned prices could drop to near $20 a barrel.