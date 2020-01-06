You are here

Omar, Lee introduce House resolution preventing US military action against Iran not authorized by Congress

Mon, 06/01/2020 - 7:31am — legitgov

Omar, Lee introduce House resolution preventing US military action against Iran not authorized by Congress | 05 Jan 2020 | Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) said in a press release Sunday that they would introduce a resolution to invoke the War Powers Act to withdraw U.S. troops from hostilities with Iranian-backed forces in the Middle East. The resolution released by the two lawmakers would explicitly tie any military action against Iran to a congressional vote, though the U.S. would not be prevented from responding to an Iranian attack.

