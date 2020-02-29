Oregon reports coronavirus case of unknown origin | 29 Feb 2020 | Oregon reported its first coronavirus case on Friday -- and revealed the troubling news that it could not be linked to the patient's travel history or to known contact with anyone else who is sick. It's the third instance of the virus spreading without a traceable cause on the West Coast; earlier Friday, health officials reported the second such "community-spread" case in California. The Oregon patient is an adult resident of the state who works in a local elementary school, potentially exposing students and staff, the Oregonian reported.