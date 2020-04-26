Our Turn to Act: RT launches live map connecting volunteers and those needing help amid coronavirus | 25 April 2020 | RT's charity project, 'Our Turn to Act,' has launched a live map that brings together potential volunteers and those struggling to cope with coronavirus lockdowns on their own. The live map makes it easier for people - primarily elderly persons forced to self-isolate in their homes amid global Covid-19 lockdowns - to get directly in touch with volunteers keen to help them see the crisis through. To receive assistance or lend a helping hand to those stuck at home, the first step is to register on the project's website. After marking your location, you can either become a volunteer or post a request for help, if it is you or someone you know who needs support.