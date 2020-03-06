You are here

Over 2,700 NYC residents quarantined in homes over coronavirus fears

Fri, 06/03/2020 - 6:25am — legitgov

Over 2,700 NYC residents quarantined in homes over coronavirus fears | 05 March 2020 | About 2,800 New York City residents are under quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus -- and some could face fines or jail time if they venture outside their homes, officials said Thursday. "The powers that we have could involve the police," city Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot warned during a news conference at One Police Plaza. The city's Department of Health was monitoring 2,773 people in "home isolation" as of Thursday morning, according to an afternoon update from Mayor Bill de Blasio's office.

