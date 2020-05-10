You are here

PA Department of Health Ordered Nursing Homes to Take COVID-19 Positive Residents

Sun, 10/05/2020 - 6:00am — legitgov

PA Department of Health Ordered Nursing Homes to Take COVID-19 Positive Residents | 09 May 2020 | Governor Wolf likes to say that "science" is dictating his policies. If that is the case, we'd be curious to know what science suggested that it was a good idea to force nursing homes to accept residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. If there is one thing that ALL experts have agreed on, it is older adults, and those with preexisting health conditions are at a higher risk of having severe illness as the result of COVID-19. Knowing that nursing home residents are nearly all over the age of 65, and have preexisting health conditions, you might think that keeping residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 out of those facilities would be the first thing that the Department of Health would urge... [But] over the weekend, a lengthy article was published that detailed how the policies of Pennsylvania, among others, required nursing homes to accept residents who had tested positive for COVID-19.

