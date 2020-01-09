Paul fires back at Graham over Iran criticism: 'He insults the Constitution' | 08 Jan 2020 | Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) fired back at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) after the South Carolina Republican accused him of emboldening Iran, saying Graham "insults the Constitution" and is making a "low, gutter type of response." Graham told reporters on Wednesday that he thought Paul and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) were "overreacting" by criticizing comments made during a closed-door Iran briefing. "They're libertarians," Graham said. "I think they're overreacting, quite frankly...Trust me, I'm going to let people know that at this moment in time to play this game with the war powers act...whether you mean to or not, you're empowering the enemy." Paul, asked about the comments during an interview with CNN, argued that Graham isn't familiar with the Constitution and was invoking a "fake sort of drape of patriotism."