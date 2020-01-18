You are here

Pelosi hands out commemorative pens, Dems slammed for gloating as House delivers Trump impeachment articles

Sat, 18/01/2020 - 5:48pm — legitgov

Pelosi hands out commemorative pens, Dems slammed for gloating as House delivers Trump impeachment articles | 16 Jan 2020 | House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew criticism Wednesday for handing out commemorative pens -- with her name on them -- after signing a resolution to transmit two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate for trial. To critics, the tone of the event seemed celebratory -- a far cry from December, when Pelosi wore black and insisted on the House floor it was a "solemn" day before the Democrat-controlled body voted to impeach the president on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress allegations. Later, she even cut short two rounds of cheers from Democrats when the articles were adopted.

