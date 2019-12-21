Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of the Union on Feb. 4 | 20 Dec 2019 | Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Donald Trump to deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Pelosi extended the invitation in a letter to the president on Friday. Aides to Trump and Pelosi said the date was worked out following consultations between the speaker's office and White House officials, and the president accepted the invitation on Friday afternoon... The timing means Trump could deliver the annual address as the Senate presides over his impeachment trial.