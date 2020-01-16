Pelosi names 7 impeachment managers to present case against Trump at Senate trial | 15 Jan 2020 | House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled the impeachment managers for President Trump's upcoming Senate trial, naming the lawmakers who will prosecute the House's case against the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The impeachment managers are: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff; House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler; Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren; Congressman Hakeem Jeffries; Congresswoman Val Demings; Congressman Jason Crow; and, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia... Pelosi delayed naming the managers for weeks, hoping to extract concessions from Senate Republicans over calling witnesses and admitting evidence before transmitting the articles to the upper chamber. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rebuffed those efforts, saying the Senate would dictate its own procedures.