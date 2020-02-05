Pelosi rips up Trump speech at conclusion of State of the Union | 04 Feb 2020 | Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday ripped up her copy of President Trump's prepared remarks at the conclusion of his State of the Union address. As Trump finished speaking and most lawmakers stood to applaud, Pelosi stood, took the printed copy of Trump's speech and tore it in half. She placed the shredded copy in a stack on the dais as Trump made his way to greet members of Congress... Pelosi largely seemed to avoid looking at Trump throughout the address, instead reading from his prepared remarks and scanning the room.