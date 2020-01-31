Pelosi says Trump lawyers have 'disgraced' themselves, suggests disbarment | 30 Jan 2020 | Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday hammered the lawyers leading President Trump's impeachment defense, saying they've trampled on the Constitution while questioning how they've been allowed to keep their licenses. "I don't know how they can retain their lawyer status, in the comments that they're making," Pelosi told reporters in the Capitol. Pelosi was responding largely to comments made Wednesday evening by Alan Dershowitz..."The articles of impeachment violate the Constitution," Trump's leading lawyers, Jay Sekulow and Pat Cipollone, said at the outset of the Senate trial. "They are defective in their entirety."