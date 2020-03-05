Pence promises coronavirus testing will be covered by private insurance, Medicare/Medicaid | 04 March 2020 | Vice President Mike Pence tried to assuage Americans' concerns over the potential cost they could face getting a coronavirus test should they become affected by the outbreak, saying that the test will be covered by all private insurance plans and by Medicare and Medicaid. Speaking a day before he departs for Washington -- the state hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak -- Pence said that because the Department of Health and Human Services has designated the coronavirus test as an "essential health benefit," Americans with health insurance will not have to worry about paying out of pocket to be tested for coronavirus. "With regard to cost, HHS has designated the test as an essential health benefit," Pence said. "It will be covered by private insurance and Medicare/Medicaid."