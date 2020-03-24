You are here

Pence, second lady test negative for coronavirus

Tue, 24/03/2020 - 1:30am — legitgov

Pence, second lady test negative for coronavirus | 21 March 2020 | Vice President Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, have tested negative for coronavirus, according to a statement tweeted by the vice president's press secretary Katie Miller on Saturday evening. "Please to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence," Miller tweeted. Pence said earlier Saturday that he and the second lady would be tested for the coronavirus after a member of the vice president’s staff tested positive for COVID-19.

