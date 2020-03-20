Breaking: Pence staffer tests positive for coronavirus | 20 March 2020 | Vice President Mike Pence's office said on Friday that a member of his office tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19. "This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the coronavirus," according to a statement from Katie Miller, Press Secretary to Vice President Mike Pence. "Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual," the statement continued. "Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines."