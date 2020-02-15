Pentagon to extend availability of 4 military bases to help with coronavirus efforts - official | 15 Feb 2020 | The Pentagon on Saturday said it will extend the availability of four military installations to act as temporary housing through March 15 in an effort to help the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) manage the novel coronavirus, now known as COVID-19. Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell, a Defense Department spokesman, confirmed the move to Fox News and said the Pentagon will continue to assist HHS by providing support at the following installations: Travis Air Force Base, Calif.; Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas; Fort Carson, Colo., and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif. The Defense Department will also provide necessary equipment for passenger and cargo handling, a facility for briefing passengers, office space for 50 HHS personnel, equipment, bedding and linens, as available, Mitchell said.