Pentagon to extend troop movement freeze past May 11 | 14 April 2020 | The Pentagon will extend the freeze on service member travel and movement domestically and overseas past the current order's May 11 end date, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday. The original 60-day stop movement order -- which applies to all U.S. forces, civilian personnel and families -- was put in place last month to attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus among troops. A new end date has not yet been set.