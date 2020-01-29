Pentagon now says 50 service members suffered brain injuries from Iran attack | 28 Jan 2020 | The Pentagon now says 50 American military service members suffered traumatic brain injuries following Iran's Jan. 8 missile attack on a base in western Iraq that was housing the U.S. military personnel. Initially the Pentagon said there were no injuries in the missile attack, but as more symptoms were diagnosed, the number was updated to 11, then 34 and now 50. Officials have acknowledged that it can take time for the concussion-like symptoms to present themselves.