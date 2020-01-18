Pentagon to place new restrictions, monitoring on foreign military students | 17 Jan 2020 | The Defense Department announced Friday that it will implement new guidelines for vetting foreign students attending U.S. military programs and impose new restrictions following last month's deadly shooting at an air base in Pensacola, Fla. The new restrictions include banning international military students from possessing firearms and limiting access to government property and travel while off duty. The new guidelines come after 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a member of the Royal Saudi Air Force, opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Dec. 6, killing three sailors and wounding eight others.