Pentagon races to counter coronavirus threat on military forces | 29 Feb 2020 | The Pentagon is taking care to prevent a slip in national security and readiness following the steady global spread of the coronavirus that has the Department of Defense (DOD) holding off on a military exercise, quarantining fleets and curtailing troop movement. As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, DOD in the last week has canceled a joint military exercise with South Korea, restricted access to public areas at Army installations in Italy, and ordered all ships that have visited countries in the Pacific region to remain at sea for 14 days, essentially a self-quarantine. U.S. Central Command has also ordered a stop to all non-essential travel in the Persian Gulf region.