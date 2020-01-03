Pentagon says Trump 'directed' assassination of Iran's Quds Force chief Soleimani to 'deter future Iranian attacks' | 03 Jan 2020 | US President Donald Trump authorized a US military strike near Baghdad's airport which resulted in the death of Iran's Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, the Pentagon confirmed in a statement on Thursday. "At the direction of the president, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani," the Pentagon said in a statement. The Pentagon said that the assassination was a response to "attacks on coalition bases in Iraq," accusing Soleimani of being the mastermind behind a recent spate of missile attacks on joint US and Iraqi military installations