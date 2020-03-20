You are here

People over 70 in the UK will be quarantined at home for 4 months in a 'wartime' effort to tackle coronavirus

Fri, 20/03/2020 - 6:11am — legitgov

People over 70 in the UK will be quarantined at home for 4 months in a 'wartime' effort to tackle coronavirus --People over 70 in the UK will be quarantined for up to 4 months in a 'wartime' effort to tackle coronavirus. --Health Secretary confirmed reports of the plan on Sunday morning. --Hancock said the plan was a 'very big ask' for older people but said it was a measure for their own protection, and confirmed it would be introduced in the 'coming weeks.' | 15 March 2020 | People aged over 70 in Britain will be asked to stay in strict isolation at home or in care homes for up to 4 months under a radical new plan to prevent them from catching the coronavirus. Asked to confirm an ITV report of the proposal, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday: "That is in the action plan, yes."

