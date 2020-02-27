Pete Buttigieg appears to mimic Barack Obama almost exactly in campaign speech video comparison --Presidential candidate's words resembled Obama speeches from previous campaigns | 25 Feb 2020 | Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has been accused of plagiarising Barack Obama in several campaign speeches. In a compilation video featuring side-by-side comparisons of the two men's speeches, Mr Buttigieg is shown using almost the exact same words as Mr Obama on multiple occasions. The embarrassing video, assembled by Brennan Murphy at video agency The Recount, comes as Mr Buttigieg faces mockery for a tweet in which he seemed to borrow from one of the speeches in question.