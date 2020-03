Pete Buttigieg to end presidential campaign | 01 March 2020 | Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is ending his presidential bid, a campaign aide confirmed Sunday to multiple outlets. Buttigieg's campaign was a barrier breaker: The former mayor became the first gay candidate to earn presidential primary delegates for a major party's nomination. But Buttigieg's campaign struggled to nationalize its operation after success in Iowa and New Hampshire.