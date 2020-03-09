Pharmaceutical Companies to Infect Volunteers With Coronavirus for $4,500 | 08 March 2020 | Pharmaceutical companies expect to soon begin paying "human guinea pigs" £3,500 (upwards of $4,500) to be infected with the coronavirus in a race to discover a vaccine for the disease, The Times reports. More than 20 firms and public sector organizations are taking part in a global experiment to infect up to 24 people at a time in the hope of finding a vaccine for Covid-19 that can be used by next winter. With co-funding from Chinese pharmaceuticals firms, the United Kingdom-based Hvivo Company, a filial of Open Orphan, has sought permission from the British Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to begin testing on humans. The paid volunteers will be infected with two milder strains of coronavirus, 0C43 and 229E, and then kept in quarantine at Hvivo's laboratory at Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation Centre in east London, according to The Times.