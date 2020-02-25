You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Philip Haney, DHS Whistleblower, Found Dead

Tue, 25/02/2020 - 6:07am — legitgov

Philip Haney, DHS Whistleblower, Found Dead | 24 Feb 2020 | Philip Haney, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) whistleblower, was found shot dead inside his car east of Sacramento in Amador County, California on Friday. Sheriff Martin A. Ryan reported: "On February 21, 2020, at approximately 1012 hours, deputies and detectives responded to the area of Highway 124 and Highway 16 in Plymouth to the report of a male subject on the ground with a gunshot wound. Upon their arrival, they located and identified 66-year-old Philip Haney, who was deceased and appeared to have suffered a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was located next to Haney and his vehicle. This investigation is active and ongoing..." Haney, who worked for DHS for 15 years, was an outspoken critic of Barack Obama.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments