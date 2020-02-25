Philip Haney, DHS Whistleblower, Found Dead | 24 Feb 2020 | Philip Haney, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) whistleblower, was found shot dead inside his car east of Sacramento in Amador County, California on Friday. Sheriff Martin A. Ryan reported: "On February 21, 2020, at approximately 1012 hours, deputies and detectives responded to the area of Highway 124 and Highway 16 in Plymouth to the report of a male subject on the ground with a gunshot wound. Upon their arrival, they located and identified 66-year-old Philip Haney, who was deceased and appeared to have suffered a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was located next to Haney and his vehicle. This investigation is active and ongoing..." Haney, who worked for DHS for 15 years, was an outspoken critic of Barack Obama.