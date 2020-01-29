Plane carrying US evacuees from China amid coronavirus outbreak diverted to March Air Force Base | 29 Jan 2020 | A plane carrying about 210 U.S. citizens evacuated from Wuhan, China--the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus--was diverted Tuesday to California's March Air Reserve Base "for the logistics that they have," an official said. The plane was initially headed to Ontario International Airport in California. Curt Hagman, the chairman of the San Bernandino County Board of Supervisors and a commissioner at the airport, said on social media that the CDC had informed him of its decision to divert the flight. "Ontario International is one of the repatriation airports for the west coast and we are always prepared to receive our citizens abroad in times of emergencies," Hagman said in a video posted to his YouTube channel. "We were prepared but the state department decided to switch the flight to March Air Force Base for logistics that they have."